Davide coupled up with Gemma in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In Monday night’s show Davide made a bombshell entrance into the villa after all the other Islanders had coupled up.

He then got a text telling him he had 24 hours before he has to choose one girl to couple up with, leaving one other guy single and at risk of elimination.

Speaking in the Beach Hut tonight, Davide said: “In the next 24 hours I’m going to get to know better all the girls. Naturally, it’s a big decision.”

Later in the evening, standing before his fellow Islanders at the fire pit, Davide said: “Naturally, it’s not been easy to choose because it’s only been 24 hours. It’s difficult to try and know everyone and try to make the right decision.”

Davide then revealed he would be coupling up with Gemma.

Liam, who was originally coupled up with Gemma, then received a text.

“Liam you are now single. At the end of the week, all Islanders will take part in a recoupling. The islander not picked will leave the Island.”

Meanwhile tonight Tasha, who is currently coupled up with Andrew, appeared to have her eye on another guy. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tasha said: “Andrew is giving me good vibes and good energy. But Luca seems very sweet.”

And it seemed as though Luca may be feeling the same way, saying of Tasha in the beach hut: “I got a really good vibe off her. I think there could be something there.”

But just before the end of the episode there was another shock as two brand new girls – Afia and Ekin-Su – were teased to be entering the villa.

The public will pick which of the guys they go on dates with ahead of the first recoupling.

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are also available the following morning on BritBox.

Elsewhere this evening, the secrets were spilled in the first challenge of the series.