The full Britain's Got Talent 2022 voting percentages have been revealed following the final results show.
It was comedian Axel Blake who won Britain's Got Talent 2022 but just how close was it? Well it turns out that just over 5% split the top three acts.
Axel Blake won the final with 19.7% of the vote having previously won the fifth semi-final with almost 40% of the vote.
In the final just 0.5% split second and third placed acts Jamie Leahey and Tom Ball while Maxwell Thorpe was only a further 0.2% behind.
Meanwhile, the stats show that wildcard act Amber and the Dancing Collies placed second in the semi-final they were eliminated while magician Keiichi Iwasaki also ranked second but was sent home in the judges' vote in favour of the third placed act.
See the full Britain's Got Talent voting percentages and stats below...
Britain's Got Talent 2022 voting figures and percentages
Semi-Final 1
Maxwell Thorpe - 33.0% - WINNER
Jamie Leahey - 26.1% - SECOND PLACE
Junwoo - 10.8%
Born to Perform - 10.6%
The Witches - 9.3%
Mel Day - 3.9%
Suzi Wild - 3.5%
London Community Gospel Choir - 2.8%
Semi-Final 2
Ben Nickless - 30.4% - WINNER
Amber and the Dancing Collies - 15.8% - WILDCARD
Flintz and T4ylor - 15.7% - JUDGES' PICK
Ryland Petty - 12.4%
Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir - 12.0%
Dante Marvin - 6.9%
Ranger Chris - 3.8%
Andrew Basso - 3.0%
Semi-Final 3
Tom Ball - 26.2% - WINNER
Keiichi Iwasaki - 22.0%
Eva Abley - 20.1% - JUDGES' PICK
Immi Davis - 17.0%
The Freaks - 7.1%
Dane Bates Collective - 5.6%
The Dots - 1.1%
Les Sancho - 0.9%
Semi-Final 4
Loren Allred - 26.3% - WINNER
Five Star Boys - 24.5% - JUDGES' PICK
The Phantom - 14.5%
The Frontline Singers - 12.9%
Mary P - 10.6%
Titan The Robot - 5.4%
Stefano Paolini - 3.0%
Dame Nation - 2.8%
Semi-Final 5
Axel Blake - 38.5% - WINNER
Aneeshwar Kunchala - 14.0% - JUDGES' PICK
Welsh of the West End - 13.4%
Scooter Boys - 12.3%
Nick Edwards - 9.9%
IMD Legion - 8.5%
Brian & Krysstal - 2.1%
Matricks Illusion - 1.3%
The Final
Axel Blake - 19.7% - WINNER
Jamie Leahey - 14.7%
Tom Ball - 14.2%
Maxwell Thorpe - 14.0%
Eva Abley - 8.4%
Flintz and T4ylor - 8.3%
Aneeshwar Kunchala - 6.0%
Ben Nickless - 5.7%
Loren Allred - 3.3%
Amber and the Dancing Collies - 3.2%
Five Star Boys - 2.5%