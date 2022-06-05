The full Britain's Got Talent 2022 voting percentages have been revealed following the final results show.

It was comedian Axel Blake who won Britain's Got Talent 2022 but just how close was it? Well it turns out that just over 5% split the top three acts.

Axel Blake won the final with 19.7% of the vote having previously won the fifth semi-final with almost 40% of the vote.

In the final just 0.5% split second and third placed acts Jamie Leahey and Tom Ball while Maxwell Thorpe was only a further 0.2% behind.

Meanwhile, the stats show that wildcard act Amber and the Dancing Collies placed second in the semi-final they were eliminated while magician Keiichi Iwasaki also ranked second but was sent home in the judges' vote in favour of the third placed act.

See the full Britain's Got Talent voting percentages and stats below...

Britain's Got Talent 2022 voting figures and percentages

Semi-Final 1

Maxwell Thorpe - 33.0% - WINNER

Jamie Leahey - 26.1% - SECOND PLACE

Junwoo - 10.8%

Born to Perform - 10.6%

The Witches - 9.3%

Mel Day - 3.9%

Suzi Wild - 3.5%

London Community Gospel Choir - 2.8%

Semi-Final 2

Ben Nickless - 30.4% - WINNER

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 15.8% - WILDCARD

Flintz and T4ylor - 15.7% - JUDGES' PICK

Ryland Petty - 12.4%

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir - 12.0%

Dante Marvin - 6.9%

Ranger Chris - 3.8%

Andrew Basso - 3.0%

Semi-Final 3

Tom Ball - 26.2% - WINNER

Keiichi Iwasaki - 22.0%

Eva Abley - 20.1% - JUDGES' PICK

Immi Davis - 17.0%

The Freaks - 7.1%

Dane Bates Collective - 5.6%

The Dots - 1.1%

Les Sancho - 0.9%

Semi-Final 4

Loren Allred - 26.3% - WINNER

Five Star Boys - 24.5% - JUDGES' PICK

The Phantom - 14.5%

The Frontline Singers - 12.9%

Mary P - 10.6%

Titan The Robot - 5.4%

Stefano Paolini - 3.0%

Dame Nation - 2.8%

Semi-Final 5

Axel Blake - 38.5% - WINNER

Aneeshwar Kunchala - 14.0% - JUDGES' PICK

Welsh of the West End - 13.4%

Scooter Boys - 12.3%

Nick Edwards - 9.9%

IMD Legion - 8.5%

Brian & Krysstal - 2.1%

Matricks Illusion - 1.3%

The Final

Axel Blake - 19.7% - WINNER

Jamie Leahey - 14.7%

Tom Ball - 14.2%

Maxwell Thorpe - 14.0%

Eva Abley - 8.4%

Flintz and T4ylor - 8.3%

Aneeshwar Kunchala - 6.0%

Ben Nickless - 5.7%

Loren Allred - 3.3%

Amber and the Dancing Collies - 3.2%

Five Star Boys - 2.5%