The winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022 has been crowned in tonight's final results.

The fifteenth series of Britain's Got Talent came to an end on ITV tonight and we now know who won this year's BGT after the results of the public vote.

In a tense announcement, hosts Ant & Dec revealed that the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022 was comedian Axel Blake.

Axel won a spot on the Royal Variety Performance plus a £250,000 prize.

He topped the public vote with singer Tom Ball in third place and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey as runner up.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake. ©Syco/Thames

Simon Cowell's golden buzzer contestant, stand up Axel was the penultimate act to perform in the final, sharing a variety of gags about everything from cyclists to dancing.

Axel reacted to his victory: "Words can't even explain, I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me. I can't believe it.

"I don't know what to say but thank you!"

The marathon final show began at 7:30PM this evening as eleven acts competed for victory.

The week saw five nights of live shows and 40 semi-final performances with two acts making it through to tonight's final.

The 10 finalists were joined by one judges’ wildcard, Amber and the Dancing Collies, who finished in third place in their semi-final.

They performed alongside singers Maxwell Thorpe, Tom Ball and Loren Allred, schoolboy ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and impressionist Ben Nickless.

Also in the final were music duo Flintz & T4ylor, comedians Eva Abley and Axel Blake, dance group 5 Star Boys and poetic conservationist .

As always, the public vote alone determined the winner after lines opened via phone, mobile and online.

BGT will be back next year and applications to audition are open now.

You can catch up with the series online now via ITV Hub here.