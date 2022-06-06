Love Island's Tasha Ghouri will donate half of prize money to charity if she wins

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri has pledged to donate half of the prize money if she wins.

Dancer Tasha is one of the new Love Island 2022 cast set to join the new series when it launches this week.

Ahead of stepping into the villa, Tasha has opened up about being born "completely deaf".

"My parents found out at 12 months old," she said. "Then I got my cochlear implant when I was 5, which is quite late on.

"I had hearing aids until I was 5 but they didn't help much. The surgery to have the cochlear implant took seven to eight hours. Growing up, I have come across a lot of obstacles. I had speech therapy, but those obstacles made me who I am."

If she wins the show, Tasha says half her winnings would be going to a good cause.

She shared: If I did win the prize money, it would be a shock. My plan is that I'd give 50 per cent of it to the National Deaf Children's Society. That's been the plan from the start.

"I have raised money for charity before, so it's something I'd love to do to give back."

Tasha added: "And the rest of it I'd put it in my savings to hopefully buy my own place I can call home."

As for why she's heading into Love Island, Tasha explained: "My dating life has been a shambles. This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. I’m

definitely ready for a relationship.

"I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone, go on holidays and travel with them.

Love Island airs from Monday, 6 June at 9PM on ITV2.

As ever the series will follow a group of singletons wanting to find a perfect match.

The cast must do their best to date, couple up and flirt in order to avoid being voted out of the villa.

With each new episode will come new twists and turns including bombshell arrivals. Will heads turn?

At the end of it all one pair are voted 2022 Love Island champions - splitting a £50k cash prize.

You can watch latest episodes online via ITVHub.