Britain's Got Talent 2022 results: Last two acts confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 results are in with the last acts making it through to the final.

Comedian Axel Blake and child conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala are the final of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this year.

The BGT 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following the auditions and tonight saw the fifth of five semi-finals. Eight more contestants performed in the hope of winning one of two spots in the live final.

Taking part tonight were comedian Axel Blake, scooter group Scooter Boys, schoolboy conservationist Aneeshwar Kunchala, musical comedy duo Brian & Krysstal, singer Nick Edwards, musical theatre vocal group Welsh Of The West End, dance group IMD Legion and magic duo Matricks Illusion.

In each semi-final the viewers choose one contestant for the final at the weekend. The judging panel - Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams- will choose the next performer in the final from the next top two contestants as voted for by the public.

In the results tonight, hosts Ant and Dec started by revealing the top three contestants as chosen by the judges as Welsh of the West End, Axel Blake and Aneeshwar Kunchala.

With the most votes and heading straight into the final was Axel Blake leaving Welsh of the West End and Aneeshwar Kunchala to face the judges' vote.

Each judge then voted for their favourite starting with David who said: "Both acts are brilliant but I have to go with the one that really touched my heart and that's Aneeshwar."

Alesha was next: "There is so much talent on this year but Aneeshwar you have some important work to do so I'm sending you through to the final."

Amanda concluded: "Welsh of the West End you are incredible but I do think we need to help Aneeshwar with his crusade.

With three votes, Aneeshwar joined Axel in the grand final.

They will compete alongside the previously confirmed finalists: Singer Loren Allred, comedian Eva Abley, impressionist Ben Nickless, music duo Flintz & Taylor, singer Maxwell Thorpe, ventriloquist Jamie Leahey, dance group Five Star Boys and singer Tom Ball.

Also in the final will be an extra wild card act as chosen by the judges.

The eleven acts will go head to head in the grand finale on Sunday night.

Contestants are hoping to win the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a £250k cash prize.

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi finals take place nightly this week on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance. Tonight saw BGT winners Jon Courtenay and Colin Thackery collaborate with BGT favourites, The D-Day Darlings and D-Day Juniors, alongside The Chelsea Pensioners Choir and Military Drummers.