The fourth line up of contestants for tomorrow's (Thursday, 2 June) Britain's Got Talent 2022's semi-final have been revealed.

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges earlier this year following all of the auditions. A total of 40 acts have been confirmed, including the five golden buzzer contestants.

They will now perform in the live shows in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will pick one act to go into the final while the panel - Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden - will determine the second. Six finalists have been confirmed so far and two more places are up for grabs in Thursday's show.

Meet the contestants competing in the next semi-final below...

Tomorrow's Britain's Got Talent 2022 fourth semi-final line up

Dame Nation

At their audition, Dame Nation, a group of pantomime dames who performed I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor and It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls with their own twist on the lyrics. The group got four yeses from the panel with Simon joking "it was like a Spice Girls reunion just with better singing".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Dame Nation. ©Syco/Thames

The Frontline Singers

The Frontline Singers, are a choir made up of frontline workers who performed an original song about the pandemic at their audition.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Frontline Singers. ©Syco/Thames

The Phantom

The Phantom was an invisible magic act that took control of Amanda on the stage at their audition, and left all of the judges spooked.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Amanda Holden and The Phantom. ©Syco/Thames

Titan the Robot

At their audition, Titan the Robot who performed a music and comedy routine for the judges. David said he was "wildly entertained" while Simon described it as "absolutely amazing".

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Titan the Robot. ©Syco/Thames

Five Star Boys

Young dancers 5 Star Boys wanted to hit back at their bullies with their audition and show it was okay for boys to dance. They performed a contemporary routine to You Will Be Found from musical Dear Evan Hansen. Simon said after the moving routine: "For me this was the best audition we've seen all day."

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: 5 Star Boys. ©Syco/Thames

Mary P

Entertainer Bethan Marshall - aka Mary P - shocked the judges at the auditions as she performed My Humps by The Black Eyed Peas and Boys by Lizzo - in the style of Mary Poppins. Amanda reacted: "That was the last thing I expect to see, it was incredible".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Mary P. ©Syco/Thames

Stefano Paolini

At his audition, 45-year-old comic Stefano Paolini from Brixton performed a stand-up routine with impressions that quickly won over the judges. Alesha was left "ugly laughing" while Simon described it as a "Brilliant, brilliant audition".

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep6 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Stefano Paolini. ©Syco/Thames

Loren Allred

Loren Allred who provided the singing voice for Jenny Lind in hit movie musical The Greatest Showman. Loren performed Never Enough from the film at the auditions and won the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden, seeing her straight through to the live shows.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Loren Allred. ©Syco/Thames

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals continue on Thursday 2 June, 8PM on ITV.

The live grand final will be this Sunday night.