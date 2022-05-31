Britain's Got Talent 2022 results: Two more acts confirmed for the final

Tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2022 results are in with two more acts making it through to the final.

Comedy impressionist Ben Nickless and duo Flintz & Taylor are the next of ten finalists on Britain's Got Talent 2022 this year.

The BGT 2022 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following auditions and this evening saw the second of five semi-finals.

Eight more acts performed in the hope of winning one of two places in this Sunday's final.

Taking part tonight were dancing dog act Amber & The Dancing Collies, the Voices of the Armed Forces Children Choir, comedian Dante Marvin, magician Ryland Petty, impressionist Ben Nickless, variety act Ranger Chris, escapologist Andrew Basso and rapper-musician duo Flintz & Taylor.

Each night the viewers pick one performer to make the final at the weekend. The panel - Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon - choose the next performer in the final from the remaining top two acts in the public vote.

In the results this evening, presenters Ant and Dec first announced the top three contestants as chosen by the viewers were Ben Nickless, Amber & The Dancing Collies and duo Flintz & Taylor.

With the most votes and heading straight into the final was Ben leaving Amber & her dogs and duo Flintz & Taylor to face the judges.

David said: "I've got to respond to the passion I saw on the stage tonight, I'm voting for Flintz & Taylor."

Alesha backed her golden buzzer act: "I have to go with my boys, I love you, Flintz & Taylor you're my pick."

Amanda voted for Amber and her collies: "Two massively different acts... boys I love you but I'm going to go for Amber."

With the casting vote, Simon backed Flintz & Taylor seeing them through to the final on Sunday alongside Ben.

They will join the current finalists which include singer Maxwell Thorpe and ventriloquist Jamie Leahey. The Top 10 acts will face off in the grand finale on Sunday.

The hopefuls are competing to win a spot on the Royal Variety Performance and a cash prize

The Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-finals air weeknights on ITV.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with Tuesday seeing the cast of Back To The Future: The Musical take to the stage.