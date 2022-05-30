Britain's Got Talent 2022 recap! Watch all of the performances and results from first semi-final

Here's a full recap of this week's First Britain's Got Talent 2022 semi-final performances and results - spoilers!

Monday, 30 May saw Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams take up a seat at the panel once more.

At every live semi-final eight contestants will perform and two will make it through into the final. Viewers at home will vote for their favourite with the one act securing the most votes heading straight through to the final. The judges will decide the second act from the next two most popular acts with viewers.

In the first BGT results it was singer Maxwell Thorpe who won the viewer vote while ventriloquist Jamie Leahey beat magician Junwoo to take the second spot in the final.

Recap the first round of semi-final performances below...

Mel Day

Opening the show, 77-year-old Mel rocked the stage with a medley of classic soul songs by the likes of James Brown.

Born to Perform

David’s Golden Buzzer was up next. Born to Perform, a dance group for people with disabilities, showcased an energetic routine to a medley of songs including September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Suzi Wild

Comedy impressionist Suzi Wild impressed the judges once more with her act, impersonating the likes of Alan Carr, Adele, Stacey Solomon and - of course - Lorraine Kelly.

London Community Gospel Choir

London-based gospel choir blew the roof off the Hammersmith Apollo with a massive musical performance.

The Witches

Mysterious magic act The Witch made a return next with another spine-chilling routine that ended with Amanda running from the judges' desk after being surprised by a rat.

Jamie Leahey

Schoolboy Jamie performed his ventriloquism act with puppet Chuck, cracking jokes and showcasing a very special song.

Junwoo

The penultimate act of the evening was magician Junwoo who performed incredible sleight of hand card tricks to music including David Guetta and Sia's Titanium.

Maxwell Thorpe

Singing busker Maxwell had all the judges on their feet as he closed the show, performing Now We Are Free.

Britain's Got Talent continues nightly all this week on ITV at 8PM.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.