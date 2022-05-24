Celebrity Karaoke Club 2022 start date and cast revealed for new series on ITV2

Celebrity Karaoke Club is back for 2022 with a start date and cast now confirmed!

The all star karaoke competition sees a group of famous faces go head to head as they perform in both a number of solo performances and group battles.

At the end of each show, the celebs will turn judges as they each secretly vote for their favourite and least favourite contestant to decide who is eliminated.

Celebrity Karaoke Club 2022 air date

The new series of Celebrity Karaoke Club will air from Monday, 6 June at 10:30PM on ITV2 - straight after the new series of Love Island.

The six-episode series will then continue nightly across the week.

As ever you'll be able to watch online via the ITV Hub where the past three series are currently available to catch up.

Meet this year's line up!

The celebrities on the Celebrity Karaoke Club 2022 cast were revealed earlier this year.

Those taking part include Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause, television presenter Karim Zeroual, Love Island finalists Laura Anderson & Kaz Kamwi and Drag Superstar A’Whora.

They're joined by actress and writer Donna Preston, TOWIE favourites Chloe Sims and Bobby Norris and Ibiza Weekender’s Callum Izzard.

Completing the line up are Dancing on Ice pro skater Matt Evers and social media stars Arron Crascall and Queen Mojo, as they take to the karaoke stage to give the performance of a lifetime.

Also appearing in the new series will be reigning karaoke champion AJ Odudu and drag karaoke finalist The Vivienne who will pay the contestants a visit to offer their best advice, tips and tricks of the trade.

Alongside the main series, a drag themed spin-off aired in 2021.

Watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub now.