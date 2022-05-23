Made In Chelsea spoilers tonight as another cheating scandal erupts

Made In Chelsea continues with its new series tonight - here's what to expect!

Episode 8 of Made In Chelsea season 23 airs on Monday, 23 May at 9PM on E4.

There's even more trouble afoot as Chelsea is rocked by another cheating scandal - and this time, it's James who's in the middle.

As he desperately tries to piece together what happened, the girls confront Maeva with the news, but who will she choose to believe?

Meanwhile, as Emily starts to grow closer to Miles, Harvey is finding it hard to let her go. Can he convince her to hold onto a friendship, or will she take Miles's advice and cut Harvey out of her life forever?

Elsewhere, Inga finds herself in another dramatic showdown with Sam Prince, but this time, his betrayal involves someone a lot closer to home. And Julius comes to blows with Tristan over his involvement in Digby and Emma's relationship.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday at 9PM.

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 straight after the transmission of this one.

Meanwhile you can catch up on past episodes of Made In Chelsea online now via All 4.