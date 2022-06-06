Love Island 2022 cast Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames

Wondering the Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2022 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2022 contestants.

The brand new series of Love Island started on Monday, 6 June on ITV2.

Starting the show are eleven brand new Islanders, five girls and six guys, welcomed into a brand new villa by host Laura Whitmore.

The new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca where they;ll get to know one another, flirt, couple-up and set out to find a genuine connection. But as new arrivals join the search for love, relationships are put to the test.

Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2022 contestants...

Love Island social media usernames

Paige Thorne

Instagram username: @paigethornex

TikTok username: @paigethorne1

Indiyah Polack

Instagram username: @1ndiyah

TikTok username: @indzxo

Twitter username: @1ndiyah

Tasha Ghouri

Instagram username: @tashaghouri

TikTok username: @tashaghouri1

Gemma Owen

Instagram username: @gemowen_1

Amber Beckford

Instagram username: @amberbeckford

TikTok username: @amberbeckford

Dami Hope

Instagram username: @damihope

Twitter username: @Dami__Hope

Liam Llewellyn

Instagram username: @liamllew_

Davide Sanclimenti

Instagram username: @davidesancli

Ikenna Ekwonna

Instagram username: @ikenna._

Twitter username: @ikenna_ek

TikTok username: @ikenna.__

Andrew Le Page

Instagram username: @andrewlepage

Luca Bish

Instagram username: @lucabish

TikTok username: @lucabish1

Twitter username: @LucaBish

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2022.

Love Island 2022 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.