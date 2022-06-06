tellymix
Love Island 2022 cast Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames

Follow Love Island contestants on social media usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
Wondering the Instagram, TikTok and Twitter usernames of this year's Love Island 2022 cast?

Wonder no more, here's where to follow this year's Love Island 2022 contestants.

The brand new series of Love Island started on Monday, 6 June on ITV2.

Starting the show are eleven brand new Islanders, five girls and six guys, welcomed into a brand new villa by host Laura Whitmore.

The new batch of singletons will head to the stunning island of Majorca where they;ll get to know one another, flirt, couple-up and set out to find a genuine connection. But as new arrivals join the search for love, relationships are put to the test.

Here's all the social media details of Love Island 2022 contestants...

Love Island social media usernames

Paige Thorne
Instagram username: @paigethornex
TikTok username: @paigethorne1

 

Indiyah Polack
Instagram username: @1ndiyah
TikTok username: @indzxo
Twitter username: @1ndiyah

 

Tasha Ghouri
Instagram username: @tashaghouri
TikTok username: @tashaghouri1

 

Gemma Owen
Instagram username: @gemowen_1

 

Amber Beckford
Instagram username: @amberbeckford
TikTok username: @amberbeckford

 

Dami Hope
Instagram username: @damihope
Twitter username: @Dami__Hope

 

Liam Llewellyn
Instagram username: @liamllew_

 

Davide Sanclimenti
Instagram username: @davidesancli

 

Ikenna Ekwonna
Instagram username: @ikenna._
Twitter username: @ikenna_ek
TikTok username: @ikenna.__

 

Andrew Le Page
Instagram username: @andrewlepage

 

Luca Bish
Instagram username: @lucabish
TikTok username: @lucabish1
Twitter username: @LucaBish

 

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2022.

Love Island 2022 airs nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.

You can also catch spin-off show After Sun, hosted by Laura Whitmore.

