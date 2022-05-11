Could we see Gino D'Acampo in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year?

The TV chef and presenter, who won I'm A Celebrity back in 2009, is being tipped to join 2022's line up of stars.

Advertisements

It's claimed bosses are keen to sign Gino for what will be the show's 20th series to date.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "they view Gino as someone who has universal appeal, who is up for a laugh and more than capable of keeping audiences entertained.

“He also has serious star appeal, having been on This Morning for 13 years and winning I’m A Celebrity.”

The Family Fortunes host has been approached to take part in the past but didn't have time in his schedule.

He told the Daily Star on Sunday back in 2019: "Strictly have asked me.

"But that show would require a lot of time and training. Who has got time for that? Not me, not at the moment."

Advertisements

As it stands no names have been confirmed for the 2022 line up of Strictly Come Dancing.

Other rumoured celebs for the cast currently include Olympic diver Tom Daley, presenter George Webster and TV star Scarlett Moffatt.

Strictly starts in the autumn on BBC One, fronted by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly

Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas are all expected to return as judges.

It's not yet been announced if Anton Du Beke will be back having stepped in for Bruno Tonioli last year.

Advertisements

For now you can watch the most recent series of Strictly online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Celebrities on last year's line up included actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, TV presenter Rhys Stephenson, cookery author John Whaite, presenter and broadcaster Dan Walker and TV presenter AJ Odudu.