Made In Chelsea spoilers tonight as Maeva prepares to propose

Made In Chelsea continues with its latest series tonight - here's what to expect!

Episode 6 of Made In Chelsea season 23 airs on Monday, 9 May at 9PM on E4.

In this evening's episode, the moment has finally arrived as Maeva's plans to propose to James are going at full speed.

Maeva whisks all the gang away to a stunning Yorkshire mansion where she intends to get down on one knee... But things quickly take a shock turn as her ex Miles turns up, leaving emotions running high between them.

Could his presence jeopardise the proposal she's been dreaming of, and how will James react?

Sam Prince has gone away with the group to get a bit of space from Inga, who is not happy to hear that Verity has joined them in Yorkshire.

Inga quickly learns that Sam and Verity have decided it's time they pursued a friendship, leaving her furious. Will this be the end of Sam and Inga?

Meanwhile, having heard that Digby has broken up with Emma after one argument and is now blanking her, Verity decides that she should bring Emma up to Yorkshire so the two can talk - but her plan backfires spectacularly.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday at 9PM.

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 straight after the transmission of this one.

Meanwhile you can catch up on past episodes of Made In Chelsea online now via All 4.