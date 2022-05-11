tellymix
Glow Up 2022 contestants: Meet the cast of MUAs on series 4 this year

Glow Up season 4 cast of MUAs and Instagram usernames

Posted by Josh Darvill
Glow Up S4,Back Row (L-R): Rachel, Charlie, Mikaél, Kris, Adam, Lisa. Front row (L-R): Sophie, Nancé, Yong-Chin, Ryan),Class of 2022,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Glow Up S4,Back Row (L-R): Rachel, Charlie, Mikaél, Kris, Adam, Lisa. Front row (L-R): Sophie, Nancé, Yong-Chin, Ryan),Class of 2022,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Glow Up is back for 2022 - meet the line up of contestants for season 4 here.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns to BBC Three with ten brand new Make Up Artists competing to win a contract assisting some of the world’s top make-up artists.

Presenter Maya Jama is back to host with resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner joined by a glittering array of guest judges and experts ready to test the MUAs in varied high-stakes Professional Assignments from TV to theatre, fashion to front covers and online beauty campaigns.

Glow Up season 4 airs on Wednesdays at 8PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Glow Up 2022 contestants

Adam Blends

Glow Up S4,ADAM,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @adamblends

Adam says: "My make-up is definitely glam, glam, glam."

 

Charlie

Glow Up S4,CHARLIE,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @queenaerosol

Charlie says: "Make-up has been a huge step in being somewhat at peace with myself."

 

Kris Cannon

Glow Up S4,KRIS,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @cannon.fx

Kris says: "During lockdown, I taught myself how to do prosthetics and make-up."

 

Mikaél

Glow Up S4,MIKAÉL,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @kam_eilian

Mikaél says: "When it comes to make-up, it has definitely changed the way I express myself."

 

Ryan Beaumont

Glow Up S4,RYAN,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @rybeaumua

Ryan says: "Make-up helped me discover who I am."

 

Sophie Gouk

Glow Up S4,SOPHIE,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @mackerelmonday

Sophie says: "There's so much restriction within being a human, you have to fit in to be party of society, it's really nice to step out of that."

 

Rachel

Glow Up S4,RACHEL,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @beatbyrache

Rachel said: "When I'm doing make-up, I feel like I'm in my element."

Nancé Synthia K.

Glow Up S4,NANCÉ,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @thenskbeauty

Nancé says: "There's so many girls like me who wanna do make-up but it's scary not seeing people who look like you."

 

Lisa Street

Glow Up S4,LISA,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @lisaartistryy

Lisa says: "The thing that I most hope that I get through Glow Up is to show myself that even though I have those doubts, that actually I can do this."

 

Yong-chin Marika Breslin

Glow Up S4,YONG-CHIN,Make Up Artist,Wall To Wall,Dave King
Instagram username: @ymbreslin

Yong-chin says: "I started to play with make-up a lot more and I started to really push for it."

 

Glow Up starts on Wednesday, 11 May on BBC Three and iPlayer.

New episodes will air weekly from 8PM.

More on: Reality TV
