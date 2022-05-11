Glow Up is back for 2022 - meet the line up of contestants for season 4 here.
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns to BBC Three with ten brand new Make Up Artists competing to win a contract assisting some of the world’s top make-up artists.
Presenter Maya Jama is back to host with resident judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner joined by a glittering array of guest judges and experts ready to test the MUAs in varied high-stakes Professional Assignments from TV to theatre, fashion to front covers and online beauty campaigns.
Glow Up season 4 airs on Wednesdays at 8PM on BBC Three and iPlayer.
Glow Up 2022 contestants
Adam Blends
Instagram username: @adamblends
Adam says: "My make-up is definitely glam, glam, glam."
Charlie
Instagram username: @queenaerosol
Charlie says: "Make-up has been a huge step in being somewhat at peace with myself."
Kris Cannon
Instagram username: @cannon.fx
Kris says: "During lockdown, I taught myself how to do prosthetics and make-up."
Mikaél
Instagram username: @kam_eilian
Mikaél says: "When it comes to make-up, it has definitely changed the way I express myself."
Ryan Beaumont
Instagram username: @rybeaumua
Ryan says: "Make-up helped me discover who I am."
Sophie Gouk
Instagram username: @mackerelmonday
Sophie says: "There's so much restriction within being a human, you have to fit in to be party of society, it's really nice to step out of that."
Rachel
Instagram username: @beatbyrache
Rachel said: "When I'm doing make-up, I feel like I'm in my element."
Nancé Synthia K.
Instagram username: @thenskbeauty
Nancé says: "There's so many girls like me who wanna do make-up but it's scary not seeing people who look like you."
Lisa Street
Instagram username: @lisaartistryy
Lisa says: "The thing that I most hope that I get through Glow Up is to show myself that even though I have those doubts, that actually I can do this."
Yong-chin Marika Breslin
Instagram username: @ymbreslin
Yong-chin says: "I started to play with make-up a lot more and I started to really push for it."
