Made In Chelsea spoilers tonight with the fallout of Harvey's cheating on Emily

Made In Chelsea continues with its latest series tonight - here's what to expect!

Episode 5 of Made In Chelsea season 23 airs on Monday, 2 May at 9PM on E4.

The shocking news of Harvey's cheating has spread around Chelsea, and everyone has an opinion.

Devastated by his actions, Harvey decides it's time to fight for Emily. But Gareth makes it clear that if he wants her back, Harvey needs to stop hanging out with the wrong crowd - namely Tristan and Reza.

When the boys catch wind that it's their behaviour that's being called into question, they seek to confront Gareth.

Meanwhile, Emily is faced with the dilemma of whether to move on or take Harvey back...

Elsewhere, Miles and Verity's budding romance continues to grow, but it seems Ruby just can't get her head around the pairing. Hearing that she has strong opinions on his new romance, Miles reaches out to Ruby, and the pair meet to air their issues at long last...

But how will Verity feel when she hears the things Ruby has been saying about her behind her back?

Meanwhile, Sam Prince is feeling suffocated in his relationship, but Inga is oblivious - too busy fuming at the news that Liv has been hanging out with her rival Verity. When Liv confronts Inga about her apparent issues with the friendship, will Liv let slip what Sam has been saying about his and Inga's relationship?

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday at 9PM.

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 straight after the transmission of this one.

Meanwhile you can catch up on past episodes of Made In Chelsea online now via All 4.