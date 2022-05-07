Britain's Got Talent's latest auditions included a mystifying magician and a daring unicyclist.

The new season of Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Advertisements

Ant and Dec are back in the wings for the 2022 series while the judging line up features David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden.

As usual performers must get three or more yeses to make the second round where they could make the live stages. Alternatively, five select acts can get the golden buzzers straight into the semi-finals.

Recap all the auditions from the fifth episode this weekend below...

The Dots

First to audition this week were harmony trio The Dots who performed a comedy cabaret music routine which left the judges in stitches. "It was absolutely brilliant," Amanda praised as the group got four yeses through to the next round.

Advertisements

Immi Davis

Nine-year-old schoolgirl Immi Davis belted out I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins to leave all the judges on their feet. Getting four yeses, Immi was told by Simon: "You were incredible."

Tommy J

18-year-old entertainer Tommy J stunned the judges with a daredevil comedy and stunt routine as he juggled knives whilst riding a unicycle. Simon wasn't impressed but David said it was "wildly entertaining." With a trio of yeses, Tommy made it through to the next round.

Keiichi Iwasaki

49-year-old magician Keiichi Iwasaki from Japan won the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec after a series of tricks and illusions that involved the duo as well as Alesha. "He is brilliant" Ant & Dec said as they sent Keiichi straight through to the live semi-finals

Advertisements

Jessica Brodin

8-year-old schoolgirl Jessica Brodin took to the stage where she surprised the judges with a variety of animal impressions while reading from her book of poetry. Jessica got four yeses from the judges with Amanda enthusing: "I don't think we've had anyone on the show like you which makes you unique."

JD Anderson

33-year-old strongman JD Anderson travelled from the USA to put his strength to the test by breaking baseball bats and smashing through ice using his body. "That's unbelievable. You are stronger than the Titanic aren't you," said Simon as JD got four yeses from the judges.

Joey Howard

69-year-old comedy entertainer Joey Howard from Barnsley, South Yorkshire performed a variety comedy routine which included origami and playing the drums. The act failed to impress the judges with all four buzzing. David told Joey: "I like you Joey but I don't think it was your night."

Advertisements

Ben Nickless

40-year-old variety entertainer Ben Nickless from Lancashire won over the panel with a non-stop series of impressions from Ozzy Osbourne to Holly Willoughby before impersonating Take That while performing Greatest Day. Ben got four yeses with David describing the audition as a "hurricane of comedy".

The Frontline Singers

Closing Saturday night's episode were The Frontline Singers, a choir made up of frontline workers perform an original song about the pandemic.

Advertisements

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.