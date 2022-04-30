Honey Scott wows Britain's Got Talent judges with original song

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Honey Scott. ©Syco/Thames

Honey Scott won a spot in the next round of Britain's Got Talent this weekend with an original song.

The new season of BGT airs Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec return at the helm for the new series. They will be on hand to cheer and console budding performers as they ready to face the panel.

On the panel this year are Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

One of the acts hoping to impress tonight was 17-year-old Honey Scott from Essex who currently works as a pot washer.

She performed an original song about auditioning for Britain's Got Talent and the judges loved it.

Simon said: "I think you've got a great personality. The song's really good. People are going to remember you which is important."

Alesha added: "It was very clever, it was such a lovely and sweet idea to do. There's nothing more refreshing then someone standing there with no smoke and mirrors, just with a guitar."

Amanda agreed: "It was really cute, I loved that song."

With four yeses, Honey went through to the next round.

Other acts in this weekend's episode included a moving performance from the Armed Forces Children Choir and magician Topas who showcased a comedy illusion trick involving foam.

We also met The Freaks who performed an astonishing high-impact acrobatic routine and ranger Chris who took to the stage with a group of dinosaurs.

As usual acts are wanting three or more yeses from the panel to secure a spot in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, five select acts can be awarded the golden buzzers straight into the live stages.

The new series of Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

As ever contestants are performing to win a cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance