A daring dance act auditions for the Britain's Got Talent judges this weekend.

The 2022 series of Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV.

Ant and Dec return to present the latest series, on hand to support contestants as they step out on stage to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.

The judging line up this series are David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell.

One of the acts hoping to impress them this week are The Freaks who show no fear with a daring performance.

You can watch a first look at their audition below...

Also performing for the panel on Saturday night are 5 Star Boys who move the panel with a dance routine to You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Another audition comes from the Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir who was surprised by a personal invite from Simon to perform.

As always acts need at least three or more yeses from the judges to make it through in the next stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

Alternatively, five performers will get awarded the golden buzzer straight into the live stages.

Currently, Amanda , Alesha and David have all chosen their golden buzzer acts leaving two more chances up for grabs.

The latest series of BGT continues Saturday nights on ITV and ITV Hub.

As usual budding performers are going head to head to win a cash prize and a the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance

But who will follow last series' winner Jon Courtenay and win over viewers to be crowned Britain's Got Talent 2022 winner?

Britain's Got Talent continues Saturday nights on ITV at 8PM.