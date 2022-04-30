A mysterious witch, a group of acrobatic gymnasts and a children's choir all took to the stage on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

The new series of BGT continued Saturday on ITV and ITV Hub with its third episode.

Ant and Dec are back in the wings for the 2022 series while on the panel this year are David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.

On the show performers must get three or more yeses from the judges in order to make the next stage where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, there's the golden buzzers which will see five contestants straight through to the semi-finals.

Recap the fourth round of auditions in the video below!

Manchester Communication Primary Academy

Pupils aged from 4 to 10 from Manchester Communication Primary Academy performed an amusing sketch acting as the BGT judges and Ant & Dec. "It was very original and very funny," enthused David as the schoolchildren got four yeses through to the next round.

Honey Scott

17-year-old pot washer Honey Scott from Essex performed a song about auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent. Simon said: "I think you've got a great personality. The song's really good. People are going to remember you which is important." With four yeses, Honey is through to the next round.

Topas

Magician Topas from Germany surprised the judges with a comedy illusion trick involving foam. While Alesha, Amanda and David all gave enthusiastic yeses, Simon looked less impressed.

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep4 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Topas. ©Syco/Thames

Jerry Bakewell

34-year-old ‘Mexican wrestler’ Jerry Bakewell told jokes as he removed items of clothing to reveal underwear which featured a picture of Simon. David said yes but unfortunately for Jerry the other judges all said no after buzzing his act.

The Freaks

Aged 10 - 36 from Austria, acrobatic group The Freaks performed an astonishing high-impact routine that stunned the judges. The group got four yeses with David declaring: "That was utterly terrifying, and thrilling and one of the most extraordinary things we've ever seen on Britain's Got Talent."

Ranger Chris

Ranger Chris took to the stage with a group of dancing dinosaurs who performed to songs including Gangnam Style and Cha Cha Slide. Simon gave the act a standing ovation and said yes along with Amanda and David but Alesha said no after buzzing the act.

5 Star Boys

Young dancers 5 Star Boys wanted to hit back at their bullies and show it was okay for boys to dance. They performed a contemporary routine to You Will Be Found from musical Dear Evan Hansen. Simon said after the moving audition got four yeses: "For me this was the best audition we've seen all day."

Linda John Pierre

54-year-old performer Linda John Pierre, from London and living in Liverpool, belted out Somebody Else’s Guy by Jocelyn Brown. Linda got four yeses from the judges with Alesha saying it was an "incredible audition".

The Witch

The Witch shocked the panel with a spine-chilling audition featuring a bag of apples that ended with the judges' desk covered in maggots and cockroaches. Amanda reacted: "I was scared to death but I'd quite like to see what else is going to happen in the future." With four yeses, The Witch will return.

Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir

Closing the latest episode were a children’s choir made up of singers whose parents serve in the military. After being surprised by Simon who invited them to audition, they took to the stage to perform an original song titled Welcome Home. The emotional audition got four big yeses from the judges.

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday nights on ITV

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via the ITV Hub.