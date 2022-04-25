Made In Chelsea spoilers: Heartbreak and impossible decisions

Made In Chelsea continues with its latest series tonight - here's what to expect!

Series 4 of Made In Chelsea season 23 airs on Monday, 25 April at 9PM on E4.

There's heartbreak afoot as a distraught Emily receives a picture of Harvey with his arm around another girl on a night out with the boys.

Despite Harvey pleading with Emily to believe him that nothing happened, Emily sets out to get to the bottom of what went down that night - and she won't stop until she finds out.

But while Emily is off searching for answers, it is Ruby who learns the truth and is faced with the impossible decision of what to do with the information.

Elsewhere, Tabitha is giddy with excitement about her next date with Julius, but a surprising revelation about where Julius really was when he professed to tending to his injured mother changes everything...

Meanwhile, as things are heating up between Miles and Verity, Maeva learns of the blossoming romance between her ex and her sworn enemy.

Made In Chelsea airs on E4 from Monday at 9PM.

The next episode will be available as a first look on All 4 straight after the transmission of this one.

Meanwhile you can catch up on past episodes of Made In Chelsea online now via All 4.