The Games start date, celebrity line up and all about new ITV series

The start date and celebrity line up for The Games has been revealed - here's all you need to know about the new ITV show.

The TV show will see twelve famous faces go head to head in a number of sports across a week of live shows.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff will host the series, joined by trackside reporter Alex Scott and commentator Chris Kamara.

When does The Games start on ITV?

The Games will begin on Monday, 9 May 2022 at 9PM on ITV and continue nightly throughout the week.

A tweet from the channel announced: "READY 🏊‍♂️ SET 🏋️‍♂️ GO 🏃‍♀️ The Games kicks off on May 9th at 9pm 💪🏆 Join us EVERY WEEKDAY for LIVE SPORTS 👀 #TheGames"

The celebrities taking part in The Games were announced earlier this year.

They include TV presenter Olivia Attwood, ex-Strictly pro and leading man Kevin Clifton, musician and TV star Wes Nelson, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, pop star Max George, song writer Chelcee Grimes and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman.

Joining them are author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuiness, influencer and model Phoenix Brown, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker and actor Ryan Thomas.

ITV share of the series: "The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.

"Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100- meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

"As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches. Following their gruelling

training programme leading up to the competition, as they aim to reach their peak physical condition.

"As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned."

Picture: ITV/Twitter