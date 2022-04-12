Here are the celebrities taking part in tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off (12 April) on Channel 4.

Returning with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 continues tonight (12 April) at 8PM on Channel 4.

Each episode four celebrities join the Bake Off tent all to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills - but only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The latest four celebs ushered into the Bake Off tent by hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are Olympian Sir Mo Farah, Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse, actor Katherine Kelly and comedian Ben Miller.

The all star bakers face three challenges set by judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

This week they tackle meringue roulades in the Signature challenge, make traditional Italian biscuits in the Technical, and render their favourite childhood memory in cake form in the Showstopper.

As always, judges Prue and Paul judge all the bakes before selecting this week's star baker.

The celebrity bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns Tuesday at 8PM on Channel 4.

Starring in next week's final episode are pop superstar Ellie Goulding, comedian Mawaan Rizwan, TV presenter and disability advocate Sophie Morgan and actor Tracey-Ann Oberman.

Other famous names taking part in this year's show are international broadcaster Annie Mac, comedian and musician Yung Filly, comedian TV presenter Ruby Wax, , comedian and creator of Taskmaster Alex Horne, Bake Off host Matt Lucas, actor Blake Harrison and presenter Laura Whitmore.

They're joined by choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone, TV presenter Emma Willis, award-winning comedian and podcaster Ed Gamble, singer-songwriter Example and broadcaster Clara Amfo

You can watch the show online via Channel 4's Al 4.

Meanwhile you can donate at channel4.com/su2c or sign up to fundraise at standuptocancer.org.uk 100% of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign.

The next series of Bake Off will air later in 2022 following the Celebrity specials.