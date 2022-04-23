Britain's Got Talent 2022 golden buzzer acts revealed

Here's a recap of the Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer acts of 2022 in the semi-finals.

There are once again a total of five golden buzzer acts on BGT 2022 with the contestants going straight through to the next stage.

In the auditions, David Walliams, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell and Ant and Dec each picked an act for the semi-finals.

Here's all you need to know about them so far...

Amanda Holden - Loren Allred

Britain’s Got Talent: SR15: Ep1 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Loren Allred. ©Syco/Thames

Singer Loren Allred from Brooklyn, USA got the first golden buzzer this year from Amanda Holden after singing Never Enough from The Greatest Showman. Loren originally performed the song in the movie itself, providing the singing voice for Jenny Lind with actress Rebecca Ferguson appearing as the character on screen.

Loren said: "I was more comfortable singing behind the scenes but I feel kind of the song was meant for me and I'm ready to put a face to the song so I'm here to do that."

After pressing the golden buzzer, Amanda said: "That was just unbelievable, it was brilliant. I am absolutely shaking I can't believe I've had this incredible opportunity to get you your moment to shine."

Simon Cowell - Axel Blake

Britain's Got Talent: SR15: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Axel Blake . ©Syco/Thames

Simon Cowell gave his golden buzzer to comedian Axel Blake who impressed with his stand up routine.

Simon told Axel: "Super confident, I know it's a bit of a cliche but after what everyone has gone through over the past couple of years, boy we needed this show back on air and we needed acts like you."

He added of giving Axel the golden buzzer: "The act I gave my Golden Buzzer to this year I just loved instantly. They surprised me how much I loved it. It’s the best feeling when you get it right. I went early again, it was day one that I pressed my buzzer ."

David Walliams - TBC

David's golden buzzer choice for 2022 is to be announced.

He shared of his act: "I think for me, in more recent years, it's been things that have hit me emotionally and so that's what I went for this year, was something that really got me emotionally. I thought they were just very joyous, very inclusive and ultimately very emotional too. I just thought that this would be the absolute icing on the cake.

"When there's a group of people onstage, it is kind of brilliant, because they're all reacting to this great thing, this golden moment. I just felt they really deserved it. You sometimes see an act and you think, ‘This is what this show is about, celebrating something as inclusive and joyous, and life-affirming as this’, and it doesn't often happen.

"If there were more groups like this in the world, the world would be a better place, is what I was thinking at the time. They remind us what’s good in the world, and we all need reminding of that now and again."

Alesha Dixon - TBC

Alesha's golden buzzer is to be announced.

She teased of her choice: "I nearly pressed my buzzer for Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer and Amanda's Golden Buzzer. And then I ended up being the last person to press the buzzer. So then there was a lot of pressure because then every single act that was good, the audience was shouting, ‘Press the gold! Press the gold!’

"Thankfully, the last audition day, I pressed my buzzer for an act that I was really pleased with. I thought they were really fresh. They were a great duo. Their song was really contemporary and they had something to say. I think that they will tick a box that an audience would appreciate and love seeing an act like that on the show. So I'm really pleased with my buzzer.

"I'm excited for them to have their moment during the live shows. I hope they come with a great song, a great theme, make an emotional connection with the audience and do themselves proud. It's a brilliant opportunity and platform for them. So I'm over the moon for them."

Ant & Dec - TBC

Ant & Dec's golden buzzer act is to be revealed.

He said: "We're so far away from the Golden Buzzer. If there's anything that's really good we know the judges are going to get there first. So we always have to go for something a little bit different, but something that the audience gets behind and something that we feel. And also, it's got to have looked good from the side because that's all we get to see! It has to work watching it from the side.

"That's why every year it's been something a little bit different. We got the winner last year in Jon Courtenay. He was our Golden Buzzer and he went on to win it. This year, we think we've got as good a chance to see our Golden Buzzer win again. We've got a really good one! "

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturday nights on ITV.