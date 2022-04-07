Here's your first look at the Britain's Got Talent 2022 auditions ahead of this year's series starting on TV!

The latest series of BGT welcomes back Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden to the judges' desk.

Ant & Dec also return as hosts for the show's first new series since 2020 due the pandemic.

Britain’s Got Talent launches on Saturday, 16 April, 8PM and continues on Sunday, 17 April, 7:35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

For now you can watch a first look at some of the acts we can expect to see this series as well as clips of the judges and Ant & Dec in the video below.

Filming at London Palladium in the West End, the auditions will see acts performing for the panel and a live audience.

As ever, contestants need to secure three or more yeses to make it through - or win the golden buzzer.

Back once more for 2022, the golden buzzer can be hit only once by each judge - plus hosts Ant and Dec - throughout the auditions.

It allows them to sent one act straight through to the live semi-finals, even if the other judges disagree.

They'll join the other acts selected by the panel in the live shows where the public will get their say.

Acts will compete in a series of heats with the top contestants as voted for by the public making it through to the grand final.

There they'll perform live on last time before viewers crown the winner of Britain's Got Talent.

The champion will walk away with a huge cash prize and spot on the bill of this year's the Royal Variety Performance.

It was comedy singer Jon Courtenay who triumphed in the last series in 2020.