The Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judges have been confirmed!

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on BBC One and iPlayer this autumn for its landmark twentieth series.

As ever, the hit dance show will once again bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to Saturday and Sunday nights.

Returning to the judging panel once again are Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.

They will be joined by former Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke who last year stood in for Bruno Tonioli. Bruno will not be returning to the series.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Strictly, I can’t believe it will be my 20th series! It’s going to be Fab-u-lous!”

Motsi Mabuse commented: “Last year’s series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!”

Shirley Ballas added: “Being a judge on Strictly is such a joy and honour for me, and I can’t wait to be back at the studio waving my paddle. Every year the wonderful production team surpass themselves and I know they have some brilliant plans in store for 2022. I’m so excited to get started.”

Anton Du Beke enthused: “Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again - now I know how Giovanni feels!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One with the new series launching in autumn.

Celebrities on the 2022 line up will be announced in due course.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, every weekend the contestants and their pro partners will take to the floor willing to thrill the panel and viewers at home.

Every performance will be critiqued by panel before fans at home get their say.

On Sunday night the bottom two pairs will each dance again before one is voted out. Ultimately one couple will be left to lift the glitterball trophy at the end of the series.

You can currently watch the last series of Strictly online now via BBC iPlayer.