Dancing On Ice will return for a new series in 2023, it's been confirmed.

During the final of this year's series on Sunday it was announced that the skating show would be back next winter.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby confirmed the ITV ice dancing competition will return for a sixteenth series.

Those who took part in Dancing On Ice 2022 were singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, reality star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden, Happy Mondays star Bez, musician Rachel Stevens and dancer Brendan Cole.

Completing the line up were The Vamps' Connor Ball, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte and Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor.

The final saw Regan crowned the winner after triumphing over Brendan Cole in the top two. Kimberly finished in third place.

Those making up the Dancing On Ice panel for the latest series were Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean with new judge Oti Mabuse.

It's been reported that bosses are already keen to get Oti back next year.

"She is full of good vibes and just makes everyone laugh. she is so infectious. She's here to stay hopefully!" a source said.

Stars on Dancing On Ice's next series will be confirmed in due course.

As ever, in each episode a cast of twelve celebs will take to the ice live alongside their professional skaters to try and impress the ice panel and viewers at home.

Every week one celebrity will be voted off until the winner is crowned at the end of the series.

Dancing On Ice typically begins in January and airs on Sunday nights.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online now with the ITV Hub.