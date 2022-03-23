All Star Musicals 2022 date and first look at new cast as ITV series returns

All Star Musicals is back soon for a brand new 2022 special - here's when it starts and who's on the cast!
The ITV show follows a group of famous faces as they go head to head to put on the most impressive musical performance on a West End stage.
The celebs will get support from expert West End choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare to step into the spotlight and perform a classic musical showtune.
When is All Star Musicals back on TV?
Following a Christmas special, All Star Musicals returns on 3 April at 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.
For now you can watch past episodes online via ITV Hub here.
Back on the panel for the new series are Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas with host John Barrowman.
Meet the cast!
Stars on the the new special include GMB's Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan.
They'll be joined by Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care flexing their musical muscles.
The six will be taking on performances of hit musicals including Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.
Also in the special will be a performance from the West End cast of The Phantom of the Opera as the musical celebrates 35 years in London.
Plus, Elaine, Samantha, Trevor and John will join forces to perform a mega medley of hit songs from Grease.
All Star Musicals airs 3 April, 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub
The latest one-off follows a 2021 Christmas special which featured presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.
The show also featured a mega performance from The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.