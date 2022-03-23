All Star Musicals 2022 date and first look at new cast as ITV series returns

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jacqueline Jossa. ©ITV

All Star Musicals is back soon for a brand new 2022 special - here's when it starts and who's on the cast!

The ITV show follows a group of famous faces as they go head to head to put on the most impressive musical performance on a West End stage.

Advertisements

The celebs will get support from expert West End choreographers and vocal coaches as they prepare to step into the spotlight and perform a classic musical showtune.

When is All Star Musicals back on TV?

Following a Christmas special, All Star Musicals returns on 3 April at 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

For now you can watch past episodes online via ITV Hub here.

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Danny Care. ©ITV

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Michaela Strachan. ©ITV

Back on the panel for the new series are Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks and Trevor Dion Nicholas with host John Barrowman.

Meet the cast!

Stars on the the new special include GMB's Alex Beresford, actress Jacqueline Jossa and wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan.

They'll be joined by Coronation Street's Lisa George, James Bond actor Colin Salmon and rugby star Danny Care flexing their musical muscles.

Advertisements

The six will be taking on performances of hit musicals including Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Lisa George. ©ITV

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Alex Beresford. ©ITV

All Star Musicals on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Colin Salmon. ©ITV

Also in the special will be a performance from the West End cast of The Phantom of the Opera as the musical celebrates 35 years in London.

Plus, Elaine, Samantha, Trevor and John will join forces to perform a mega medley of hit songs from Grease.

All Star Musicals airs 3 April, 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub

Advertisements

The latest one-off follows a 2021 Christmas special which featured presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, former-MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya.

The show also featured a mega performance from The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.