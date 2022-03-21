The Games: Celebrity line up revealed for new ITV series

ITV has revealed the celebrity line up for brand new live series The Games.

Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff, The Games will see a line up of twelve celebrities go head to head in a number of sports.

The twelve celebrities preparing to strap on their trainers, pull on their swimsuits and get on their bikes for ITV’s new live series The Games have been revealed today.

They include TV presenter Olivia Attwood, influencer and model Phoenix Brown, ex-Strictly pro and leading man Kevin Clifton, pop star Max George, song writer Chelcee Grimes and Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman.

Joining them are author, model and autism ambassador Christine McGuiness, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, musician and TV star Wes Nelson, Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker and actor Ryan Thomas.

The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

The celebrities will step out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then compete, hoping to be crowned top of the medals table this Spring.

They will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.

As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches. Following their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition, as they aim to reach their peak physical condition.

As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.

The Games will air on ITV later this year.