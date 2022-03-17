Pop Idol could make a TV comeback after 20 years

Pop Idol could return to UK TV after more than 20 years.

The singing competition originally ran on ITV for two series between 2001 and 2003.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, the show featured judges Neil Fox, Nicki Chapman, Pete Waterman and Simon Cowell.

Rumour has it that a potential revival could be in the works for 2023, marking two decades since the show as last on screen.

A source told the Metro newspaper that talks were at "an early stage" and "nothing is confirmed at this point".

However they added that the show is "unlikely to return for a full series".

As first reported by SuperTV27 and TVZoneUK, ITV are said to be in discussions to bring back the show next autumn.

During its two series, Pop Idol contestants included the likes of Will Young, Gareth Gates, Darius Campbell, Zoe Birkett, Rik Waller and Michelle McManus.

After its second series, judge Simon Cowell went on to create The X Factor which launched in 2004 and was last seen on TV in 2019.

While such singing shows proved popular in the 00s - with other shows such as Popstars and Popstars: The Rivals launching the careers of Hear'Say and Girls Aloud - more recently viewing figures for similar formats have declined.

In 2021, ITV announced they had no current plans for another series of The X Factor.

However The Voice UK - which first launched on BBC One in 2012 - will soon return to ITV for what will be its 11th series.

Will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs will be back in the spinning red chairs while Emma Willis hosts.

Meanwhile, over in the States American Idol remains on air and is currently in the middle of its landmark 20th season with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.