Here's Dancing On Ice 2022's remaining line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to in the final tonight.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice concludes this evening with its live final.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside returning Ashley Banjo and new judge Oti Mabuse.

It's the final tonight (Sunday, 27 March), and the remaining three celebrities and their partners battle it out for the title.

They'll each start by skating twice: A showcase skate and a reprise of their favourite skate of the series.

The top two skaters will then go forward to perform their take on the Bolero before the winner is crowned.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 final line up and songs

Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta

Showcase skate: Step In Time by Mary Poppins Original London Cast

Favourite skate: Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Showcase skate: River by Joni Mitchell

Favourite skate: Santa Maria by Gotan Project

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Showcase skate: Carmen Medley by George Bizet

Favourite skate: Falling by Harry Styles

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 but this week those marks will just be for guidance.

In the final it'll be down to viewer votes alone to determine the winner.

Alongside the three finalists, the class of 2022 - Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, Corrie star Sally Dynevor, reality star Liberty Poole, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, Olympian Kye Whyte, Happy Mondays' Bez, The Vamps star Connor Ball, rugby player Ben Foden and TV presenter Ria Hebden - will return for a special performance.

As well as all that, there's an extra special performance by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside the professional skaters.

The Dancing On Ice 2022 final airs Sunday, 27 March on ITV from 7PM.