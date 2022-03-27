The winner of Dancing On Ice 2022 has been crowned in tonight's final results.

This evening saw the remaining celebrities skating for the final time this series.

Following a double elimination in the semi-final, there were just three contestants for the final on Sunday (27 March).

They were singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

Who won Dancing On Ice?

After ten weeks of competition, this evening saw the winner crowned and it was Regan Gascoigne who won Dancing On Ice 2022.

In the first half of the final's results, Kimberly was voted off in third place leaving Regan and Brendan as the top two.

In Sunday night's live show, all three finalists first performed a showcase skate before they reprised their favourite skate of the series.

Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo all offered their comments and scores out of 10. However, for the final, their scores were just for guidance as viewer votes alone determined the results.

After each celeb had completed their two performances, the voting lines were frozen.

DOI hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield then announced the celeb with the fewest votes was Kimberly, finishing in third place.

Regan and Brendan then went on to perform once more, skating to the iconic Bolero.

Lines then closed for good before Phil and Holly returned to announce the winner as Regan beat Brendan to victory.

Viewer votes alone determined the results in the final, with the judges only able to give their opinions for the last live show.

Also in Sunday's final show, this year's entire cast returned to the ice for a special group performance.

Alongside the trio of finalists, stars on Dancing On Ice 2022 included Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, The Vamps star Connor Ball, Happy Mondays' Bez, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte.

Joining them are TV presenter Ria Hebden, Love Islander Liberty Poole, rugby hunk Ben Foden and singer Rachel Stevens.

There was also a special routine from head judges Torvill & Dean together with the professionals.

At the end of the episode, Holly & Phil confirmed that the show will be back next year for another series.