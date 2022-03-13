Starstruck viewers have plenty to say about Harry Styles 'lookalikes'

Starstruck: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Harry: Brandon, Joe and Stefan. ©Remarkable TV

The latest episode of ITV's Starstruck has left viewers with plenty of opinions.

Starstruck is the new series which sees teams of superfans have the ultimate makeover into their idol and take on their biggest songs.

This weekend's episode saw one trio transform into Harry Styles and fans of the One Direction singer weren't too convinced by the makeovers.

"Wtf is the harry styles trio #starstruck its giving pound land" one reacted on Twitter.

Another commented: "#Starstruck This Harry Styles looks like what would happen if Jimmy Carr got the Austin Powers gig..."

And a third quipped: "If Harry Styles is watching Starstruck I reckon he may sue."

Starstruck: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Gary: James H, James S and Craig. ©Remarkable TV

Saturday also featured a line up of Gary Barlow 'lookalikes' which also got Twitter talking.

One joked: "Gary Barlow is sitting at home right now asking his wife 'do I really look that bad?' #Starstruck"

Another commented: "Do the producers of this #Starstruck show know what Gary Barlow looks like?! These 3 fellas have had a Gary Barlow makeover and I think I look more like Barlow than they do.... "

And one viewer added: "They look like James Corden playing Gary Barlow in that Channel Four parody years ago.. #StarStruck"

Also appearing in Saturday's episode were teams of Whitney Houston and Barbra Streisand impersonators.

Hosted by Olly Murs, Starstruck sees the teams of lookalikes battle it out for a place in the final and a chance to win the £50,000 prize.

The contestants will perform for the panel of Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

Starstruck: Ep5 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Streisand: Kearra, Ailesha and Keeley. ©Remarkable TV

Once all teams have performed, the panel will decide which team go to the sing-off where the voting audience will pick just one person from that team to go through to the series final and have the chance to win £50,000.

Starstruck continues Saturdays at 8:30PM on ITV. You can also watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

Previously in the series were lookalikes of Billie Eilish as well as show host Olly Murs.