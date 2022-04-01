Starstruck to return for second series on ITV and ITVX in 2023

Starstruck on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford. ©Remarkable TV

A second series of ITV's Starstruck has been confirmed!

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans transform into their idol for a very special performance.

A second series will air on ITV and new streaming service ITVX in 2023.

The show sees host Olly Murs welcome teams of superfans to go head-to-head.

Each week the contestants will undergo the ultimate star makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing one of their biggest hits.

The star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.

The first series of Starstruck is due to conclude on Saturday, 2 April. Finalist acts including Freddie Mercury, Barbra Streisand and Billie Eilish will battle it out in a bid to be crowned winner and walk away with a life changing sum of cash.

Announcing series two, ITV's Katie Rawcliffe said “Starstruck has been a brilliant addition to our sparkling Saturday night schedule, with its stellar panel, stunning transformations and stand out vocals proving an instant hit amongst audiences.”

Cat Lawson, Executive Producer for Remarkable Entertainment, added: "We couldn't be prouder of this series. Full credit to our incredible host, panel and super talented contestants. We simply cannot wait to uncover more teams of secret superstars and give them the ultimate popstar glow-up."

Details on hosts and judges for the second outing are to be confirmed.

Apply for the new series

You can apply for the next series online now via starstrucktv.com

They ask: "This show invites all kinds of talented singers, from undiscovered acts to established professionals, to transform into a huge music icon and perform on a massive stage."

You must be at least 18-years-old to take part.

The closing date for applications is 3 June 2022.