The Apprentice 2022: The Final Four have been revealed on BBC One and here the remaining candidates are profiled.

Ten weeks ago, sixteen potential business partners arrived at the Boardroom in the hope of becoming Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

The Apprentice 2022: The Final Four will profile the remaining candidates on Tuesday, 15 March at 10:35PM on BBC One.

With just two more tasks remaining, the remaining aspiring entrepreneurs go under the microscope, revealing the real people behind the businesswear.

The Apprentice 2022 then continues Thursday, 17 March at 9PM on BBC One.

The Apprentice 2022 contestants: The final four

Brittany Carter

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Occupation: Hotel Front of House Manager

Instagram username: @brittcarterr

Brittany describes herself as a "kind, sociable and enthusiastic, people person" who is hoping for Lord Sugar’s investment to launch an alcoholic protein drink. Brittany is ready to learn as much as possible throughout the process and is confident she’ll make it to the final.

Brittany says: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything’– every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”

Harpreet Kaur

Age: 30

From: West Yorkshire

Occupation: Owner, Dessert Parlour

Instagram username: @harpsi_kaur

Harpreet says she's a "born leader, fearless and funny" who is looking to expand her current coffee and cakes business. Motivated by her need to be the best version of herself, she isn’t here to make friends and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

Harpreet says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn Louise Burn

Age: 29

From: Swindon

Occupation: Owner, Online Pyjama Store

Instagram username: @kaggzlouise

Kathryn's business plan is for an online pyjama business , confident that they will one day be "worn by everyone". Having previously worked a range of jobs from mortgage advisor to events manager, Kathryn describes herself as ambitious, kind, and often “savage”. She says she’s there to win, not to make friends.

Kathryn says: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

Stephanie Afflek

Age: 28

From: Kent

Occupation: Owner, Online Children’s Store

Instagram username: @stephanieaffleck_

Stephanie's business plan is a designer children's wear store. Describing herself as confident, decisive and brutally honest, Stephanie wants to be part of the rapidly growing pre-loved fashion industry and make a difference in the world.

Stephanie says: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”

The Apprentice airs on BBC One.