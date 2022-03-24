The Apprentice 2022 winner has been revealed by Lord Sugar in the final task.

After 12 weeks of competition, tough tasks and battles both in and out of the boardroom, this evening was The Apprentice 2022 final.

Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn were the final two and they had to launch their businesses.

The pair then faced off in the boardroom with Lord Sugar one last time before the winner was declared.

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

After a tense final boardroom, Lord Sugar named Harpreet Kaur as the winner of The Apprentice 2022.

Lord Sugar picked Harpreet to be his business partner. Her dessert business Oh So Yum! will receive a £250,000 investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

In the final, Kathryn pitched her business plan for an online pyjama business while Harpreet showcased her dessert business.

The pair enlisted the help of former candidates to create a brand, advertisements and pitch.

Kathryn was joined by Stephanie Afflek, Amy Anzel, Nick Showering, Akeem Bundu-Kamara and Harry Mahmood.

Meanwhile joining Harpreet were Brittany Carter, Akshay Thakrar and Navid Sole

The two finalists created a new brand for their company, produced a digital billboard and directed and edited a television advert.

Harpreet and Kathryn then had to present their business plans to 200 industry experts plus Lord Sugar himself at London’s Pennington Street Warehouse.

After Lord Sugar heard feedback from the experts, he called the final two to the boardroom for the last time.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar made his choice: "It's very hard. This is difficult for me... so ladies I think I've decided now, Harpreet you're going to be my business partner."

Harpreet reacted: "I cannot believe that Lord Sugar has chosen me to be his business partner. I have dreamt of this moment and it just completely proves if you work hard and believe in yourself, dreams do come true."

A new series of The Apprentice has already been confirmed with applications underway.

You can catch up with this series of The Apprentice online now via BBC iPlayer.