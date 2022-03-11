Starstruck first look as Barbra Streisand fans belt out Don't Rain on My Parade

Barbra Streisand is the latest star to inspire contestants on Starstruck this weekend.

Starstruck is the new ITV show in which teams of superfans have the ultimate makeover into their idol and take on their biggest songs.

The series continues on Saturday as host Olly Murs welcomes more teams of superfans as they battle it out for a place in the final and a chance to win the £50,000 prize.

Each team will not only sing like their idol, but they will also become them in the ultimate showbiz makeover.

This weekend we meet Team Barbra Streisand as they perform the iconic Broadway showtune Don't Rain on My Parade. You can watch a first look at the group's performance in the video below...

The contestants will perform for the panel of Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford.

Once all teams have performed, the panel will decide which team go to the sing-off where the voting audience will pick just one person from that team to go through to the series final and have the chance to win £50,000.

Speaking about the series, Sheridan shared: "It’s the perfect Saturday night show. I grew up with all the variety shows so I think it’s been a while since we’ve had something like this.

"There are lots of talent shows but this is pretty special in that it’s members of the public not celebrities, dressing up as their icons and not just one, three of them!"

The singer and actress continued: "I think I am the easily pleased judge if I'm honest. I take my hat off to all of them, I’m nervous just sitting in the chair and the stage is epic.

"The other judges are great. Jason is a comedian so he’s all about entertainment, Adam is like the best singer in the world and knows all about the kind of voice and the sound of the voice as does Beverley. Beverley and Adam give amazing critiques."

Starstruck continues Saturdays at 8:30PM on ITV.

You can also watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

Past episodes have seen performances from fans of Billie Eilish as well as show host Olly Murs.