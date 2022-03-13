Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its live semi-final show this Sunday night.

Tonight will see the remaining celebs take on two routines each, with one of them a solo skate.

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel with host Phillip Schofield overseeing proceedings from the side of the rink. Holly Willoughby will miss tonight's show to self-isolate.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Stef Reid become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

She leaves five celebrities fighting it out for a place in the final later this month.

Those scheduled to perform this weekend are popstar Connor Ball, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt, dancer Brendan Cole, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

On Sunday they'll be performing two new routines each. For one of the routines, each celeb will be skating solo without the help of their pro partner.

Tonight Dancing On Ice 2022 semi-final week songs

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Boys Will Cry by Connor Ball

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Stand By Me by Ben E. King Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

She by Elvis Costello Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will mark each skate out of 10 before viewers get the chance to vote.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer's votes to determine which skates are at risk.

This week it's a double elimination with TWO celebrities heading home. In the skate off, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Alongside Stef, Sally Dynevor, Bez, Liberty Poole, Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden and Ben Foden have all left so far.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday on ITV from 7:30PM.