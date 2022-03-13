Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard! Semi-final scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2022 results from the scoreboard of the semi-final.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the penultimate time.

After Stef Reid became the latest celeb to leave last weekend, five contestants were left on the series. Those making up this weekend's line up were Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, Olympian Kye Whyte, singer & dancer Regan Gascoigne, The Vamps star Connor Ball and Strictly star Brendan Cole.

This week they were competing for a spot in the grand final, skating twice for the first time this series including a solo skate.

They first skated a group routine without their pro partners as each celebrity took to the ice solo in turn. At the end of the performance, the judges ranked the celebs awarding 5 points for first place down to 1 point for fifth place.

The celebs then returned for a couples routine which the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 as usual before viewers could vote for their favourite.

This week was a double elimination. The judges scores were combined with the viewer votes before the bottom three couples were revealed as Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard, Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty and Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman.

After they all performed again the judging panel chose which couple to save and it was Kye and Connor who left Dancing On Ice this weekend. They leave Kimberly, Regan and Brendan in the final.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 13 March below...

Dancing On Ice 2022 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Semi-final

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley Oti Jayne Chris Solo Total Kimberly Wyatt We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris 10 10 10 10 5 45.0 Regan Gascoigne I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston 10 10 10 10 4 44.0 Brendan Cole She by Elvis Costello 10 10 9.5 9.5 2 41.0 Connor Ball Boys Will Cry 9.5 9.5 9.5 9.5 3 41.0 Kye Whyte Stand By Me by Ben E. King 9 9 9 9 1 37.0

The Dancing On Ice 2022 final airs Sunday, 27 March.