Two celebrities have left Dancing On Ice 2022 in tonight's semi-final results - who was voted off?

The weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the penultimate time this year.

After Stef Reid became the last celeb to leave, five contestants were left on the series on Sunday evening.

Dancing On Ice 2022 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Kye Whyte and Connor Ball who were voted off Dancing On Ice 2022 tonight.

In the results, the bottom three couples were revealed from the combined judges' scoreboard and viewer votes.

These were BMX star Kye Whyte & Tippy Packard, singer Kimberly Wyatt & Mark Hanretty and popstar Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman.

In the skate-off, the three celebs performed again and the judging panel - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo - chose which one to save.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all saved Kimberly, seeing her through to the final. Although his casting vote was not required, this week's head judge Chris said he too would've saved Kimberly.

After his exit, Kye enthused: "I've loved this, man. I've loved this so much," while Connor added: "I've had the best time ever and I'm going out with my boy!"

Kimberly joins dancer Brendan Cole and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne in the live final later this month. They will go head to head to lift the trophy.

In the semi-final, the five remaining celebs each skated twice for the first time this series, with one routine a solo skate without their pro partners.

At the end of each routine, the judges marked the celebs before viewers voted for their favourite.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week, Chris was head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2022 concludes with its grand final on 27 March. There is no episode next Sunday due to the FA Cup.