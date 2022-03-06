Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up and songs: Week 8 songlist and music

Dancing on Ice: SR14 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Ben Foden, Kye Whyte, Kimberly Wyatt, Stef Reid, Brendan Cole, Liberty Poole, Sally Dynevor, Bez, Regan Gascoigne, Rachel Stevens, Connor Ball and Ria Hebden. ©ITV Plc

Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its new series tonight (6 March), as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Advertisements

This week will be a Torvill & Dean special as the celebs take on an iconic routine from the ice skating stars' career.

As always, the dancing superstars will also be on the panel alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Dancing On Ice line up

Last week saw Sally Dynevor become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Those still skating on this year's line up are BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, The Vamps star Connor Ball and TV presenter Ria Hebden and singer Kimberly Wyatt.

They're joined by professional dancer Brendan Cole, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

For, Torvill and Dean Week the couples are taking on iconic routines from Jayne and Chris' glittering career, including the songs, choreography and costumes.

Advertisements

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 8 songs

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Cecilia by Simon & Garfunkel Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

At The Hop by Danny & The Juniors Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Barnum by Cy Coleman, Michael Reed Orchestra Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Mack & Mabel by Donald Pippin & Orchestra Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Puttin' On The Ritz by Robbie Williams Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Let's Face The Music and Dance by Frank Sinatra Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

As always, the the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the scores have been combined with votes from viewers, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fourth skate off of the series live on Sunday. Alongside Sally, Bez, Liberty Poole, Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden and Ben Foden have all left so far.

Advertisements

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Jayne will be head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs tonight on ITV from 6:30PM