Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its seventh live show this Sunday night.

Advertisements

Ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the judging panel with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby overseeing proceedings from the side of the rink.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Bez become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

He leaves seven celebrities in the competition including BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor and Paralympic athlete Stef Reid.

They're joined by singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt, former Strictly dancer Brendan Cole and The Vamps' Connor Ball.

This week is props week with each celebrity and their pro having to incorporate a special prop into their routine.

Tonight Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 7 songs

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Paradise by George Ezra Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Advertisements

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Mess Around by Ray Charles Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

Material Girl by Madonna Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by Sylvester Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Easy On Me by Adele Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

Falling by Harry Styles Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will mark each routine out of 10 before viewers get the chance to vote.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the latest skate off of the series live. Bez, Liberty Poole, Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden and Ben Foden have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

Advertisements

As well as all that there will be a special performance from Oti, Jayne & Chris.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs Sunday on ITV from 6:30PM.