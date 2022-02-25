A trio of Olly Murs fans take to the stage of ITV's Starstruck this weekend.

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans have the ultimate makeover into their idol and take on their biggest songs.

Advertisements

Tonight, host Olly Murs welcomes the next four teams of superfans as they battle it out for a place in the final and a chance to win the £50,000 prize.

And Olly gets a surprise with one group heading out on stage as himself.

You can watch a first look below as Team Olly perform in a bid to impress the star-studded panel and voting audience.

In Starstruck, contestants will not only sing like their idol, but they will also become them in the ultimate showbiz makeover.

At the end of each performance, the star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford decide which team go to the sing-off.

It's then down to the voting audience to pick just one person from that team to go through to the series final and have the chance to win £50,000.

Advertisements

Speaking before filming the show, Olly was asked how he'd feel if contestants chose to perform as him.

He shared: "I would be utterly flattered by it. If it happens I would be honoured that there were three people that wanted to be me.

"And if there were I’d be saying ‘Don’t do it too good, fellas. Be good but don’t be too good! You’re coming after my job.’"

Meanwhile on who he would transform into, Olly revealed: "Tom Jones. I’ve been working with him for the last few years and I feel like I know him well enough to be him. I might need a bit more work on the Welsh accent!

"I need to get the accent down and I need to somehow get my hair a little bit curlier.

Advertisements

"I think if I could master that then I’ve got Tom down."

Starstruck continues Saturdays at 8:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub