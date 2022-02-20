Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend, as the remaining celebs return to the rink.

This evening will be a Musicals special with each routine themed on a classic show from the stage.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean join Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo on the panel with guest judge for musicals week, Arlene Phillips.

Dancing On Ice line up

The last show saw Liberty Poole become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Her exit leaves eight celebrity skaters in the competition. They include Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor, pro dancer Brendan Cole, Happy Mondays star Bez and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

Joining them are The Vamps star Connor Ball, BMX Olympian Kye Whyte, Pussycat Dolls' Kimberly Wyatt and Paralympian Stef Reid.

This week, due to Vanessa Bauer self-isolating, pro skater Brendyn Hatfield will perform with Brendan Cole

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 musicals week songs

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Stars from Les Miserables Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Consider Yourself from Oliver Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

One (Reprise) / Finale from A Chorus Line Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Bez and Angela Eagan

Bat Out Of Hell from Bat Out Of Hell Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

My Favourite Things from The Sound Of Music Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Brendyn Hatfield*

Beggin' From Jersey Boys Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

* Due to self-isolation, Brendyn Hatfield will replace Vanessa Bauer as Brendan's professional partner.

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fifth skate off of the series live. Liberty Poole, Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden and Ben Foden have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home in the latest skate off.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular musical performance from the cast of Six The Musical.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.