Starstruck: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Cher: Sarah, Paul and Rachel. ©Remarkable TV

Here's a first look at tonight's latest episode of ITV's Starstruck!

Starstruck is the show in which teams of superfans have the ultimate makeover and turn into their idol for a very special performance.

Last week saw the competition kick off as contestants turned into the likes of Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Marvin Gaye and Freddie Mercury.

Tonight, host Olly Murs welcomes the next four teams of superfans to go head-to-head for a place in the final and a chance to win the £50,000 prize.

Starstruck: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Cher: Rachael, Paul and Sarah. ©Remarkable TV

Each team experiences the ultimate star makeover as they transform into their icon before stepping onto the stage to sing as a team.

This evening's teams transform into stars Michael Bublé, Alicia Keys, George Michael and Cher.

At the end of of each performance, the star-studded panel featuring Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford will offer up their opinions.

The four will decide their favourite team of the night before the voting audience pick just one person to go through to the series final.

Starstruck: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team Alicia: Natalie, Elesha and Farida. ©Remarkable TV

Speaking about the show, Adam shared: "I have been really impressed by the talent. We’ve seen the talent competition shows on television for the last decade, it’s a bit of that energy but it’s more specific, you're asking someone to sound like someone we all know already - it’s a particular talent. It’s a new type of talent to celebrate and to kind of zero in on.

"I’ve been really impressed by the vocals on a lot of these groups.

"A lot of the artists that we are tackling are not just pop stars, they are known for their look, they are also pop stars known for their vocal ability. It’s exciting to see people step up to the challenge."

Starstruck: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team George: Louis, Craig and Mark. ©Remarkable TV

Starstruck: Ep2 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Team George: Mark, Louis and Craig. ©Remarkable TV

Added Beverley: "It’s a real fun, mum, grandma, daughter, neighbour, everybody-can-get-involved show because everybody will have an opinion on the different teams that are going to be put forward to represent the different icons.

"We all love to hear people sing, we all love to hear people sing well. This country loves a talent show and a quiz show and this is the perfect combination of both. It’s perfect Saturday night television."

Starstruck airs on ITV and ITV Hub from 8:30PM Saturday nights.

You can catch up with past episodes online now via the ITV Hub here.