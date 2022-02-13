Charlotte Church reveals all about her time on The Masked Singer as Mushroom

Charlotte Church has revealed all about her time on The Masked Singer as Mushroom.

The Masked Singer's latest series concluded at the weekend.

Advertisements

The show sees celebs compete to put on the best musical performance as they hide who they are under outrageous masks.

Joel Dommett fronted The Masked Singer UK 2022 joined by a panel of Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

In the final, Mushroom finished as runner-up and underneath the mask was revealed to be operatic singing sensation Charlotte Church.

Following the episode, Charlotte said: "I took on the challenge because I liked the idea of the show being entirely centered around the voice, and I haven't sung in the public eye for quite some time now so it felt like the perfect opportunity.

"Also, I really wanted to design my own costume as I thought this would be very exciting to do, and it really was."

Speaking about her Mushroom outfit, she continued: "I absolutely ADORED it. I love Mushroom to the core of my soul and I really love the role that Fungi plays on Earth. I think that it's going to be so important in how we fix a lot of the ecological problems that we're currently facing, including things such as soil degradation.

Advertisements

"So, to be the representative for the mushroom community felt absolutely brilliant, my heart was fit to burst!

"I worked with the costume designers from the initial design stage to sculpt how Mushroom should look. I was able to discuss the types of messages I wanted to include within the costume, things like the bottom of the costume representing the mycelial network, which is the massive organism that mushrooms have underneath the Earth's surface.

"The designers and costume makers are SO unbelievably talented, which made it a real privilege to be able to work with them all. They really are at the top of their game!"

On performing in the costume, Charlotte confessed: "I had loads of nerves. I was far more nervous than I would generally be in any other situation when it comes to singing.

Meanwhile Charlotte shared of the clues and panel's guesses: "The clue packages were really fun because of the accents I was able to do mostly. That was so enjoyable and really playful to be able to showcase my different accents. A lot of the time, the clues were so wildly abstract, I didn't even realise it was me.

"I thought the panel's guesses at times were hilariously off, guesses like Charlie Dimmock and Kiri Te Kanawa made me laugh."

Advertisements

Other masked singers on the competition in 2022 were Doughnuts, Lionfish, Firework, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Traffic Cone, Snow Leopard, Robobunny, Chandelier and Bagpipes.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.