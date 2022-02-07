The Kardashians UK release date on Disney+ as new reality series premieres

The Kardashians are on their way to Disney+ in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The Kardashians is the brand new reality series following the end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians last year.

In the UK, The Kardashians will premiere on 14 April 2022 on Disney+.

A teaser shares: "The family you know, and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines.

"From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight."

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

The new reality show follows Keeping Up With The Kardashians concluding its run after 14 years on air. The iconic series had broadcast since 2007 on E! in the US with almost 300 episodes.

Meanwhile Disney+ have also announced the release date for much awaited limited series The Dropout.

The three-part series will premiere on 3 March, with new episodes streaming weekly.

Starring Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, a teaser shares: "The Dropout is the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

The cast also stars Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani with guest stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Kate Burton, Stephen Fry, Michel Gill, LisaGay Hamilton, William H. Macy, Elizabeth Marvel, Laurie Metcalf, Dylan Minnette, Alan Ruck, Sam Waterson, Michaela Watkins and more.