Here are this evening's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series tonight (13 February), as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Making up the judging panel are ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Dancing On Ice line up

Last week saw Rachel Stevens become the latest celeb to be eliminated.

Those left on the line up for Dancing On Ice this year are The Vamps' Connor Ball, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt, reality star Liberty Poole, Olympian Kye Whyte and professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Competing the line up is Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays' Bez, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne.

This evening they'll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple performing a routine inspired by their favourite things.

Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 5 songs

Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman

Vertigo by U2 Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson

Right Round by Flo Rida ft. Kesha Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard

Supermassive Black Hole by Muse Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta

Shivers by Ed Sheeran Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan

I'm Kissing You by Des'ree Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Bez and Angela Eagan

Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer

House Of Fun by Madness Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers

Faith by George Michael Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty

Bad Guy by Billie Eilish Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

As always, the the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the scores have been combined with votes from viewers, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the fourth skate off of the series live on Sunday. Rachel Stevens, Ria Hebden and Ben Foden have all been eliminated so far.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Dancing On Ice 2022 airs tonight on ITV from 6PM.