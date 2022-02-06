Arlene Phillips to guest judge Dancing On Ice musicals week

Arlene Phillips is set to join the Dancing On Ice panel as a guest judge.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will join the ITV series for a one-off episode.

Arlene will join Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse on the show later this month on 20 February for a musicals-themed special.

Dancing On Ice's official Twitter account tweeted: "We’re excited to announce @arlenephillips will be joining our ice panel for one night only, on Sunday Feb 20th for Musicals Week.

"She's a theatre icon who's choreographed everything from the West End to Broadway, so we can't wait to welcome her as a fifth judge! #DancingOnIce"

A spokesperson for the show confirmed: "We’re looking forward to having Dame Arlene on the show - a very special, special guest for Dancing on Ice."

Arlene was previously rumoured to be joining the show as a full-time judge before Oti was announced to replace departing John Barrowman.

Meanwhile this weekend's Dancing On Ice is set to see a presenter switch.

Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield as co-host alongside Holly Willoughby.

Phillip is forced to sit the latest episode out as he is currently isolating following a positive Covid test.

The new series of DOI continues at 6PM this Sunday night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Names on this year's Dancing On Ice are Lorraine's Ria Hebden, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, rugby player Ben Foden, singer Rachel Stevens and Corrie actress Sally Dynevor.

They're joined by Happy Mondays star Bez, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid, BMX Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, Strictly star Brendan Cole and reality star Liberty Poole.

In each episode, the line up of all star contestants will take to the ice live with their professional skaters in an attempt to get top marks from the panel and votes from viewers.

Watch episodes of Dancing On Ice online now via the ITV website.