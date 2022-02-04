Stephen Mulhern will replace Phillip Schofield as co-host of Dancing On Ice this weekend.

Phillip will be forced to sit the latest episode out as he is currently isolating following a positive Covid test.

Advertisements

Stephen will step in to host the live show alongside Holly Willoughby.

A source shared with the Daily Mirror: "While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly.

"He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone's wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month."

Phillip revealed earlier this week he had tested positive for Covid, telling fans on social media: "Currently just a slightly sore throat".

Dancing On Ice continues this weekend with its fourth episode.

The remaining celebrities and their professional partners take on a variety of iconic dance styles as they battle to stay in the competition

Advertisements

Stars on Dancing On Ice's latest season are reality star Liberty Poole, Happy Mondays' Bez, soap star Sally Dynevor, Olympic medalist Kye Whyte, S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and TV host Ria Hebden.

Joining them are rugby player Ben Foden, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole.

2022's series welcomes Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean behind the judges' desk alongside new panellist Oti Mabuse.

On joining the show, Oti said: "I love dance, I love all things dance. I’m really actually honoured to be on a show that celebrates dance. I think this country loves that.

"Britain celebrates that, it embraces that and I love being a part of that culture in any capacity"

As ever, each week the cast of celebrities will take to the ice live together with their professional partners in a bid to win over the ice panel and viewers at home.

Advertisements

Each weekend the two lowest ranked couples will skate off and one pair will be sent home.

You can catch up on past episodes online on the ITV Hub.