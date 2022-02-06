Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up and songs: Week 4 songlist and music

Here are tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this Sunday evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.
Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse return to the panel to give their marks before viewers vote for their favourites.
Meanwhile Stephen Mulhern will co-host the episode, standing in for Phillip Schofield alongside Holly Willoughby.
Dancing On Ice line up
Last week saw Ria Hebden eliminated in the second skate-off of the series.
Those remaining on Dancing On Ice's latest season are professional dancer Brendan Cole, Paralympic medallist Stef Reid, singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt and S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.
Competing the line up is Olympian Kye Whyte, soap actress Sally Dynevor, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne, Love Island star Liberty Poole and Happy Mondays star Bez.
This evening they'll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific themed dance style.
Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2022 Week 4 songs
Connor Ball & Alexandra Schauman
Charleston to Out Of Our Heads by Take That Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Liberty Poole & Joe Johnson
Voguing to Vogue by Madonna Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard
Disco to Rasputin by Majestic, Boney M. Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Regan Gascoigne & Karina Manta
Reggaeton to Reggaetón Lento (Remix) by CNCO, Little Mix Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Stef Reid & Andy Buchanan
Medieval to Bad Romance by Lady Gaga Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Rachel Stevens & Brendyn Hatfield
Waltz to If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Bez and Angela Eagan
Highland Fling to I'm On My Way by The Proclaimers Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer
Fosse to Sing, Sing, Sing (Part II) by Fosse Original Broadway Cast Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Sally Dynevor and Matt Evers
Foxtrot to Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty
Argentine Tango to Santa Maria by Gotan Project Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.
Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.
They'll face the third skate off of the series live on Sunday.
Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne and Chris will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Jayne will be head judge.
As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.
Dancing On Ice 2022 airs tonight between 6PM and 8PM Sunday evening, 6 February, on ITV.